Eminent Construction Offers an Exceptional Service That Specializes in Designing and Installing High-Quality Pavers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the perfect outdoor space, it is important to pay attention to every last detail from the choice of outdoor furniture right down to the paving. Creating that perfect zen is something that everyone strives towards achieving and it is far too easy to overlook the importance of making sure they have the best-quality paving installed. That's where Eminent Pavers comes in. One of L.A's top-rated interlocking paver installers, Eminent is the go-to company for all paving requirements.

What does Eminent Pavers offer?

They offer an exceptional service that specializes in designing and installing high-quality paving including driveways, pool decks, planters and steps, patios, fire pits, walkways and BBQs using proven, sturdy materials to an outstanding standard. Eminent Pavers combines years of experience with a wealth of knowledge to offer the client a service that goes above and beyond. So, just what do they offer?

An obligation-free quote sent directly to the client's email address.

Samples delivered straight to the client's home.

3D software which allows the client to envision accurately what their paving will look like post-installation.

Ideas that can be tailored to meet the client's requirements.

A transparent pricing system where items are priced individually to give the client an accurate idea of what they're purchasing.

Eminent Pavers are ICPI certified installers that will work with the client from day one to deliver an exceptional product. Quality installation that comes highly-commended.

Why use Eminent Pavers?

While the above gives an insight into what Eminent can offer that makes them a top choice for paving installation, it needs to be reinforced why they are the company to choose.

A competitive pricing structure that rivals any other company. They do not claim to be the cheapest around because they emphasize the importance of providing the best-quality finish. However, their pricing is fair and an accurate reflection of the industry. Every item is individually priced with the pricing readily available for clients on the website, providing full disclosure of the pricing structure.



Importantly, Eminent Pavers is ICPI certified. The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute sets the benchmark for executing such projects to an acceptable standard and, therefore, all Eminent pavers are trained to follow these guidelines so clients can feel comfortable in who they are tasking with the project.



They offer a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. They pride themselves on offering an outstanding finished product while making sure they display exceptional workmanship. Attention to detail is everything for Eminent Pavers and, as a result, customer testimonials resoundingly rave about the result. With every project having an assigned project manager, they will always touch base with the client ensuring that the project is completed in good time to an outstanding standard.

