Emir Hamzic Takes Talents to Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emir Hamzic is a Serbian-American former professional tennis player. He is most known for being crowned an All-American and winning a National Championship. Hamzic is now a nationally renowned tennis coach, serial entrepreneur, and the founder of HAMZIC All American Training.

All American National Champion Emir Hamzic Coaching w/ Nick Bollettieri Emir Hamzic becomes an All American National Champion in Dallas, Texas 2017 Hamzic working alongside Nick Bollettieri in Oakhurst, New Jersey 2019.

Well-known and respected during his playing days throughout the states & internationally in Europe, Hamzic now is recognized as Coach Emir, who is known for his attention to detail rather than his big serve and aggressive baseline game. Hamzic leverages his personal experience as an Undefeated Collegiate Athlete, Division 1 Champion, All-American National Champion, Professional Tennis Career, and his Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science from Kean University.

Hamzic has worked alongside the world's most famous tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Due to his large success, Hamzic established his own training company — HAMZIC All American Training. Hamzic continues to enhance his tennis education working with ATP players, ATP coaches, top trainers, and elite athletes who have gone off to play NCAA and professionally.

Additionally, Hamzic was recognized as the top coach in the Jersey Shore. Hamzic currently serves as the head coach of HAMZIC All American Training with experience as an academy plus travel coach, and director of tennis. Hamzic is expanding his influence to Chicago, Illinois where he will be taking his talents with him. He will begin working as a full-time tennis pro at LakeshoreSF – Lincoln Park beginning August, 2020.

