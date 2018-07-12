Emirates Steel And Phoenix Services Sign Green Initiatives Contract

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Services is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term contract for the agglomeration of internally generated materials at Emirates Steel located in the United Arab Emirates. The contract was signed by H.E Saeed Al Remeithi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Steel, and Mr. Mark Essig, President and CEO of Phoenix Services LLC. Also present at the signing were Mr. Hassan Shashaa, CEO Advisor and Acting COO; Mr. Saeed Al Ghafri, VP Supply Chain Management; Mr. Adel Attar, Strategic Procurement Manager; Mr. Kip Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board, Phoenix Services; Mr. Olivier Kessler, VP International Region, Phoenix Services; and Mr. Charlie Smith, Director of Engineering at Phoenix Services.

This contract is part of Emirates Steel's Green Initiatives program with the specific goal of enabling the re-use of steel mill by-products. The recycling project will not only be environmentally friendly but will also reduce steelmaking costs. Mr. Essig said, "This contract demonstrates Phoenix Services' and the region's commitment to recycling and environmentally conscious steel production." The Phoenix Services plant is expected to be completed and operational in 2019.

Phoenix Services LLC (Phoenix) is a leading global provider of outsourced industrial services to steel mills, with operations at 34 locations in North America, South America, Europe and Africa, and now entering markets in the Middle East. Phoenix has over 2,100 employees. Phoenix's primary service offerings are critical to the operation of its customers' mills and include the removal, handling and processing of slag; metal recovery; scrap preparation; scrap yard management; loading of charging buckets; screening raw materials; refractory tear-out; marketing of slag, other by-products and co-products; delivery of finished steel products using on-highway trucks; and other ancillary services.

