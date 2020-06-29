Emissary Announces $6.3M In Funding

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emissary, an intelligence network dedicated to helping sales teams accelerate deals, today announced the closing of $6.3M in funding. The round was led by G20 Ventures , and included PBJ Capital, Converge , and Castor Ventures .

"Seeking funding in today's uncertain market was certainly interesting," said Emissary's CEO, Allen Mueller. "Given the pressure on sales to perform, the investors we spoke with saw the exciting potential of our business and its capacity to help sales teams position their solutions."

Emissary's platform gives companies access to 10,000+ former Fortune 1000 executives. These senior advisors share insights and advice to help sales and marketing teams break into accounts, optimize ABM campaigns, move stalled deals and expand existing relationships.

"Enterprise tech companies are no longer limited by what they can build, but by what they can sell," said Bob Hower, Co-Founder and Partner at G20 Ventures. "Sales cycles involve more steps, more stakeholders, and more requirements than ever. Every seller confronts these headwinds armed with the same data, tools and training–and little chance to gain an advantage over competitors. Emissary equips sales professionals with the insights needed to stand out. It's growing because sellers, and their buyers, understand the tremendous impact of customer-focused insights and the power of relationships. Building the right relationship is everything."

This new funding positions Emissary for transformative growth, including scaling the capabilities of their self-service matching platform - particularly important for large sales teams with sophisticated sales methodologies such as Emissary client, Splunk Inc.

"Emissary has enabled our field sales team to focus our joint resources on top areas of priority," said Marva Bailer, Strategic Advisor at Splunk. "Time is a precious resource. By putting ourselves in our customers' shoes, we are able to gain deeper insights and jointly achieve faster time to value for organizations that depend on Splunk to turn their data into doing."

About Emissary

Emissary is a private sales intelligence network that connects revenue teams to executives who recently left roles at F1000 firms. Our mission is to empower organizations to sell smarter by leveraging the knowledge of former decision-makers from their target accounts.

