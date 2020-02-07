Emission Control Catalyst (ECC) Industry Worth $30.5 Billion by 2024 - Increase Usage of Gasoline Engines Leads to Growing Demand for Palladium

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Type (Palladium Platinum, Rhodium, and others), Application (Mobile Sources and Stationary Sources), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ECC market is expected to grow from USD 21.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



This market study covers the ECC market and its segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as metal type, application, catalytic converter, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The growth of the global automobile sector is driving the overall Emission control catalyst (ECC) market

The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in the use of automotive diesel engines, and stringent emission regulations from the government. However, the dependence of performance on temperature and loss of activity through poisoning and thermal deactivation can restrain the growth of the market.

Increase usage of gasoline engines leads to the growing demand for palladium in the ECC market

Palladium is one of the metals from the PGM group that dominates the catalytic converter technology. Palladium is used as an oxidation catalyst which is widely used in gasoline autocatalyst (petrol-based engines) in diesel engines. Palladium is not suitable for diesel-based autocatalyst because the fuel has a high level of Sulphur content, which sticks to palladium but not platinum.

Stringent emission regulations in mobile sources to grow the demand for ECC in this application

The mobile industry is the largest market for PGM based on ECC. The industry accounts for 82.2% of the total ECC market size in terms of value. The ECC market is derived further, dividing the market into on the road, and off the road. On-road consists of a light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicle (HDV), and motorcycle whereas off the road includes agriculture tractors, vans, and minibus. Stringent emission regulations and increasing pollution have increased the demand for the ECC market.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in the automotive industries in emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the ECC market.



