Emission Monitoring System Market Report 2021 Featuring Upcoming Players Such as General Electric, Siemens, Envea, HORIBA, Teledyne Technologies, & Ecotech

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emission Monitoring System Market Based on Offering, Industry, System Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emission Monitoring System Market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.1% CAGR by 2026.

The increasing importance of meeting the air emission norms and the advancements in the frequency and data reporting procedures are majorly responsible for the growth of the emission monitoring system market. The increasing consciousness among consumers about gas and water emission, strict rules and regulation, and rising industries, including oil and mining, have also accelerated the market's growth.

Apart from that, the rising focus on clean energy and the continuous emission monitoring system's huge prices are factors to restrain the emission monitoring system market's growth. The emission monitoring system is the fusion of several hardware components such as gas analyzers and purifiers and the software to record and monitor gas or water emissions.

The emission monitoring systems are basically used to observe the gases or water released from factories. These systems contribute to following the air emission norms, accompanied by many regulatory bodies across the world.

The emission monitoring system market is first based on system type bifurcated into Continuous Emission Monitoring System and Predictive Emission Monitoring System. The predictive emission monitoring systems are widely used for authentic and precise real-time emission estimations. Moreover, these types of emission monitoring systems are approved by many legislative bodies.



In the market based on the offering, the hardware segment is holding the major share in the market. This is because the hardware is used in both CEMS and PEMS to gather emissions information. The CEMS operates by its hardware components; on the other hand, the PEMS is a software-based system and uses hardware components such as sensors to estimate gas emissions. Hardware-based continuous emission monitoring systems accelerate hardware devices' growth since many plants have adopted continuous emission monitoring systems.



According to the end-use industry, the oil and gas industries are the key end-users of the emission monitoring system market, and this segment has a significant growth rate. Because of the rising penetration of emission monitoring systems in the oil and gas industries to gather the emission data to provide the legislative bodies' data report. Moreover, in the mining of oil and gas, various hazardous gases are emitted, which is also very harmful to the environment since emission monitoring systems are widely used in the oil and gas industry.



In the emission monitoring system market, the Asia Pacific region is coming out to be the leading region in terms of geography. Factors such as mandatory standard compliance requirements, shifting regulatory practices, and rising concerns related to the decreasing air quality in few countries are the major factors contributing to the increasing adoption of emission monitoring systems in this region.



The globally rising health issues and increasing air pollution vitally stimulate the global market for the emission monitoring system. Further, the rising focus on using the emissions estimation information to enhance energy efficiency is expected to drive market growth.



Various regulatory bodies are taking initiatives and enforcing standards to protect the environment by controlling pollution. The emission monitoring system is one of the ways to control and monitor the emission of harmful gases. The emission monitoring system is prominently helping in measuring emitted gases in the air.

Emission Monitoring System Market by System Type:

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

Emission Monitoring System Market by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

Emission Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Building Materials

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metals

Mining

Marine & Shipping

Waste Incineration

