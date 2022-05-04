Emission Monitoring Systems Sales to Increase by 2X, Catapulted by Stringent Regulations on VOC Emission

Introduction of Novel Emission Monitoring Systems to Shoot-up Demand at 6.5% CAGR Through 2032

Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis on the global emission monitoring system market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also provides in-depth insights into key trends and factors influencing sales through segmentation including system type, offering and industry across four verticals.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total sales in the global emission monitoring system market reached US$ 5.3 Bn in 2021 and are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

On account of the growing number of coal-fired power production facilities across the countries such as China, India, and Brazil, the demand for emission monitoring systems is projected to total US$ 10.7 Bn by 2032.

There is a significant rise in concerns related to health issues and prevalence of diseases such as lung cancer due to constant contact with volatile organic compounds (VOC). Thus, numerous regulatory organizations such as Environmental Protection Agency are implementing stringent regulations mandating the deployment of emission monitoring systems to curb VOC gases emission.

Driven by this, the sales of the emission monitoring systems are estimated to rise more than 2X between 2022 and 2032, as per Fact.MR.

Implementation of such regulations across prominent regions has augmented the demand for novel systems. Hence, leading players in the market are emphasizing on research and development activities for launching novel monitoring systems with innovative features.

For instance, in October 2021, ENVEA, a world-class manufacturer of emission, ambient, and process monitoring systems, announced the unveiling of next-generation mercury continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), SM-5. It is capable of measuring and monitoring low mercury content in flue gas emissions accurately and reliably. A multiplicity of such new product launches are projected to favor the growth in the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 5.3 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 10.7 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.5%

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is estimated to account for a dominant share of the North America market, with demand growing at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032.

market, with demand growing at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032. Japan is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth at a remarkable CAGR of 8.7% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth at a remarkable CAGR of 8.7% during the assessment period 2022-2032. India is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Asia Pacific , with sales projected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , with sales projected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The U.K. is expected to account for a significant share of the Europe market, driven by the presence of stringent emission norms and regulations in the country.

market, driven by the presence of stringent emission norms and regulations in the country. On the basis of system type, the continuous emission monitoring system segment is projected to dominate the market, exhibiting growth at 8.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Growing establishment of new oil & gas production and refining units to cater to the rising fuel demand is favoring sales in the market.

Increasing adoption of continuous emission monitoring systems across industrial sectors, owing to their ability to constantly monitor relatively low gases emission, and high accuracy is driving the demand.

Restraints:

Extravagant set-up and maintenance costs of emission monitoring systems might hinder sales.

Presence of regulatory policies and standards across various regions is creating challenges for the development of novel systems for key manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the emission monitoring system market are focusing on the development and launch of novel systems integrated with innovative technologies and features to enhance their product portfolio and gain competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In September 2021 , Emerson, an American multinational corporation launched a novel emission monitoring system, the Rosemount XE10 CEMS.

, Emerson, an American multinational corporation launched a novel emission monitoring system, the Rosemount XE10 CEMS. In February 2020 , Baker Hughes, a U.S.-based international industrial service company launched the advanced System 1 Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS), which can forecast the amount of stack emissions produced by combustion equipment on the basis of fuel mix, ambient circumstances, and machine operating parameters.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Servomex

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

M&C Tech Group

DURAG Group

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Teledyne Technologies

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc

Sick AG

Horiba

General Electric

Emerson Electric Co

AMETEK, Inc.

Opsis

ABB Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Emission Monitoring Systems Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR highlights governing factors steering growth in the global emission monitoring system market for the assessment period 2022-2032. The survey also provides key insights into drivers that are expected to create growth prospects in the emission monitoring system market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By System Type:

Continuous Emission Monitoring System

Predictive Emission Monitoring System

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Industry:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Refineries, & Fertilizers

Building Materials

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metals

Mining

Marine & Shipping

Waste Incineration

By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East



Africa



South America

Key Questions Covered in the Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report

What is the estimated revenue of the emission monitoring system market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the emission monitoring system market?

Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the global emission monitoring system market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the emission monitoring system market in 2022?

Which are the factors driving the emission monitoring system during 2022-2032?

What is the expected growth rate of the emission monitoring system market until 2032?

