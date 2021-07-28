Emissions Data Now Available Online for LCSWMA's Lancaster and Harrisburg Waste-to-Energy Facilities

LANCASTER, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta and the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority (LCSWMA), based in Lancaster, PA announced today that emissions data for LCSWMA's two Waste-to-Energy facilities: the Lancaster Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Facility, located in Bainbridge, PA, and the Susquehanna Resource Management Complex (SRMC), located in Harrisburg, PA is now available to the public online on Covanta's facility webpages. This is the very same data that operators at the two waste-to-energy facilities see to monitor operational performance and allows for residents to have a virtual seat in the control room to experience the science behind sustainable waste management.

"At LCSWMA, we care deeply about the people we serve and believe that by making this data accessible we are providing our neighbors with a new level of transparency into our operations," said Robert Zorbaugh, chief executive officer of LCSWMA. "Waste-to-energy is a cornerstone of LCSWMA's sustainable solid waste management system and operates under stringent guidelines. We hope that the data will shine a light on the innermost workings of these facilities and foster a new understanding of the levels of safety and accountability employed at these sites on a daily basis."

Facility information and emissions data can be found at the following links:

"While there is no regulatory requirement for us to release this information, we're doing it because we believe it is important to be transparent to the communities we serve. Visitors to the facilities' webpages can view emissions data 24/7, 365 days a year and will see our operating emissions data. We're proud to be part of the community we serve – and this helps show our commitment." continued David Sharp, director of area asset management at Covanta.

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a waste-to-energy facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and Pennsylvania's strict regulatory requirements.

The Lancaster Waste-to-Energy Facility and Susquehanna Resource Management Complex, which are owned by LCSWMA and operated by Covanta, serve the residents of Lancaster and Dauphin counties with reliable and sustainable waste management. In total, both facilities process 669,000 tons of waste annually, which is equivalent to avoiding 605,800 tons of greenhouse gases by keeping waste out of landfills.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

About LCSWMA

LCSWMA is recognized nationally for its leadership in the solid waste industry and its innovative Integrated System that consists of the following: (1) a Transfer Station; (2) a 1,200 tons per day Waste-to-Energy Facility in Lancaster and 800 tons per day Waste-to-Energy Facility in Harrisburg; (3) the Frey Farm Landfill; (4) a county-wide recycling program; and (5) drive-through Household Hazardous Waste Facility. LCSWMA's mission is to manage waste as a resource to protect and benefit our community. Learn more at www.lcswma.org.

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

Related Links

http://www.covanta.com

