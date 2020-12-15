Emma Rosa Ayala's new book Lo Dulce, lo Amargo de Dama de Rojo y Negro, an emotionally driven opus that unveils the heart and mind's innermost thoughts and feelings

The stories are her sadness; the stories are her witnesses and examples. Jokes and riddles are her joys, sayings are her relaxation, and her songs are the cries of secret love and feelings.

Poems are pain and suffering.

Dama de Rojo y Negro are from her diary to her children and family as discovery. T Lo Dulce, lo Amargo are memories and examples so they can know it. Emma loves her children, loves and respects her parents and siblings, and admires her friends. Emma holds a special place in her thoughts—an unforgettable memory in her heart."

Published by Page Publishing, Emma Rosa Ayala's new book Lo Dulce, lo Amargo de Dama de Rojo y Negro will surely inspire the readers with wisdom and appreciation for life's heartfelt moments and memories that speak of family, friendship, and faith.

Consumers who wish to relive their life's greatest circumstances that abound with love, comfort, and sentimentality can purchase Lo Dulce, lo Amargo de Dama de Rojo y Negro in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

