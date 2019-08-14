Emmaus Life Sciences to Host "Sideline Sickle Cell" Community Town Hall with ASAP and FSCDR in South Florida

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today that the company's Sideline Sickle Cell campaign, led by Emmy Award-winning NFL broadcaster Solomon Wilcots, will host a sickle cell disease (SCD) community town hall in South Florida to raise awareness for the rare disease and discuss current and future therapeutics.

Event Details

Location: South Regional / Broward College Library, 1st Floor

7300 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33024

Date / Time: August 24, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Join Emmaus Life Sciences, ASAP and the FSCDR in uniting the South Florida community around the importance of furthering education of SCD. This town hall will feature a discussion focused on current and emerging SCD treatments, in addition to serving as an opportunity for participants to share their experiences with this rare disease. Refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP HERE.

You can follow the campaign and join the conversation by connecting with @EmmausLifeSci on Twitter and using the hashtag #SidelineSickleCell.

About Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication

Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder characterized by the production of an altered form of hemoglobin which polymerizes and becomes fibrous, causing red blood cells to become rigid and change form so that they appear sickle shaped instead of soft and rounded. Patients with sickle cell disease suffer from debilitating episodes of sickle cell crises, which occur when the rigid, adhesive and inflexible red blood cells occlude blood vessels. Sickle cell crises cause excruciating pain as a result of insufficient oxygen being delivered to tissue, referred to as tissue ischemia, and inflammation. These events may lead to organ damage, stroke, pulmonary complications, skin ulceration, infection and a variety of other adverse outcomes. Sickle cell disease is a significant unmet medical need, affecting approximately one hundred thousand patients in the U.S. and millions worldwide, the majority of which are of African descent. An estimated 1-in-365 African-American children is born with sickle cell disease.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmauslifesciences.com.

Company Contact:

For Emmaus:

George Sekulich

SVP of Global Commercialization, Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Email: gsekulich@emmauslifesciences.com

Media Contacts:

David Schull or Caroline Cunningham

Russo Partners

(858) 717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

caroline.cunningham@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.emmauslifesciences.com

