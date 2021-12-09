Emmaus Life Sciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 16th

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced that Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, at 12:30 pm ET on December 16th.

DATE: Thursday, December 16th

TIME: 12:30 pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cIf2X6

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

