Emmis Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Call
May 03, 2019, 18:51 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results. Emmis Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smulyan and EVP/CFO/Treasurer Ryan Hornaday will host the call.
After opening comments, Smulyan and Hornaday will respond to questions submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.
To access the earnings call, please dial in at 1-517-623-4891.
DATE/TIME: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Eastern 9 a.m.
Central 8 a.m.
Mountain 7 a.m.
Pacific 6 a.m.
CALL NAME/PASSCODE: Emmis
MODERATORS: Jeff Smulyan, Ryan Hornaday
PLEASE NOTE: To facilitate call entry, we recommend that you place your call five minutes before the scheduled start time.
CALL PLAYBACK: A digital playback of the call will be available until 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 16 by dialing 402-998-0859.
If you have any questions or need further clarification, please contact: Kate Snedeker, kate@emmis.com.
SOURCE Emmis Communications
Share this article