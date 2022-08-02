Emmitt's Las Vegas Finalizes World-Class Culinary Team Led by Master Chef Rainer Schwarz

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmitt's Las Vegas at Fashion Show Las Vegas has completed its roster of culinary experts led by Chef Rainer Schwarz who has provided award-winning culinary direction to some of the finest restaurants in California for over 30 years. Schwarz is joined by Chef Sean Rainaldi, who brings over 15 years of experience working in a range of notable kitchens.

"I am thrilled to have some of the finest minds in food with decades of experience working in the best restaurants around the country on my team," said Chef Rainer. "We are collaborating to create an amazing menu and experience that helps to emulate Emmitt Smith's energy throughout his one-of-a-kind career."

Having worked for some of the most well-renowned chefs in the culinary industry, Chef Sean Rainaldi has served as an Executive Chef for Chef Wolfgang Puck, Chef Bobby Flay, and Chef Michel Richard. Chef Rainaldi's previous role as the Corporate Executive Chef for Wolfgang Puck Worldwide solidified his reputation as an unstoppable force in delivering a first-class dining experience to each and every guest in his restaurants.

Their menus will feature only the finest ingredients, and Emmitt's Restaurant and Trilogy Group F&B are excited to add Melissa's Produce to their purveyor list, which joins suppliers like US Foods. Melissa's has a strong roster of sports related partnerships including So-Fi and Dodger stadiums in Los Angeles, as well as Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas, making them a natural fit for Emmitt's. All of Emmitt's Las Vegas purveyors share natural synergies in their brand values and commitment to their consumers and greater communities, allowing Emmitt's to maintain ESG integrated in all aspects of the business.

In addition, the steakhouse and event space will collaborate with Melissa's Produce for watch parties, events and loyalty programs. Emmitt's will be offering an array of culinary and entertainment opportunities from a high-end dining experience on the first level and the second level will have a world-class, multi-function area called "The Deck", which will be a multiuse venue.

Emmitt's Las Vegas is scheduled to open next month, spanning 30,000 square feet inside Fashion Show Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

About Emmitt Smith

Emmitt James Smith III is a professional football icon, businessman, entrepreneur, and family man. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) as the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 of his 15 professional seasons. The 1990 first-round draft pick's legendary career resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, eight Pro Bowl appearances, NFL 100 All-Time Team member and holding the record as the NFL's all-time leading rusher (a record that still stands today). After his playing days, Smith made the transition to exploring various ventures including football analyst, author and an appearance on ABC's hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As a businessman and entrepreneur, Smith runs several companies spanning real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

Chef Rainer Schwarz

Rainer has twenty-five years' experience as Executive Chef / Director of Food & Beverage in 4- and 5-Star Hotel properties. Rainer has successfully operated the iconic F&B outlets, "The Deck and Driftwood", as the Pacific Edge Hotel for the past 9 years including making them profitable and successfully operating them profitably during the COVID Pandemic for Morgan Stanley and Highgate Hospitality. Rainer was a partner at Skylar Hospitality Management Company, and has participated in high profile media events and TV appearances such as: Food & Wine (Aspen CO), E-Entertainment, Masters of Food and Wine: Annual Event at the Highlands Inn Hotel (Carmel, CA), Emmy Awards, Blockbuster Awards and TV Guide Awards. He has designed, concepted, outfitted, trained and opened over twenty restaurants and hotels. Rainer is a member of the Manager. Awards: Star Diamond Award "American Academy of Hospitality," One of the "Six Hot Chef," Angelino Magazine, Voted "Best of 3" in Los Angeles by Gourmet Magazine and "Top Ten Best Restaurants" Los Angeles Magazine. Publications: Gourmet Magazine, Bon Appetite, Wine Spectator, L.A. Times, L.A Magazine, Der Feinschmecker, Angelino Magazine, Splash Magazine, Buzz Magazine, CNN, KCAL 9 and E-Channel. Rainer has a B.S. in Hotel & Restaurant Business from Oberwollanig, Villach, Austria.

About Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV)

Fashion Show Las Vegas is a destination that brings the culture of fashion to life through never-before-seen experiences to locals, visitors, and fashionistas alike. Featuring an eclectic mix of more than 250 retailers and over 30 restaurants spread across 2 million square feet, FSLV is the largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Comprised of famed anchor stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue and a delectable restaurant portfolio featuring strip-side dining options such as The Capital Grille, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse and El Segundo Sol, Fashion Show Las Vegas is sure to satisfy every taste. The iconic center is more than a shopping destination, it is a place to gather, explore, create and celebrate all aspects of life, while owning fashion as a driver of culture. For more information, visit: www.fslv.com.

About Trilogy Group F&B, LLC

Owners and operators of Emmitt's Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue located in Las Vegas, Trilogy Group brings to life the personality and class of the football legend in this new hot spot. Chris Schroeder is the Managing Member and brings a wealth of experience in the branding and hospitality industry, including many legacy projects in Las Vegas. Robert Low and his team, Springfield, MO bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and resources to the project. Finally, EJ Smith Enterprises, LLC manages the Emmitt Smith likeness and branding throughout the property.

ESG Statement

Doing the right thing defines who we are as a responsible business and integrity is essential to everything we do.

As we strive to be a global F&B outlet, ESG is integrated in all aspects and will play an important role in helping business to grow and prosper. As we strive to be a market leader in our sector, we recognize that there is increased stakeholder interest in how we do business, where and who we do business with and the level of our ambition and action to integrate and manage ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) risks into our business operations.

Our commitment to improve our social and environmental performance demonstrates a strong, well-informed management attitude and a values-led culture that is both alert and responsive to the challenges and opportunities of doing business responsibly and sustainably.

