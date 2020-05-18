Emmy Award-Winning Cinematographer, Alan Teitel to Begin US Production of Masks

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Teitel is a Port Washington, Nassau County-based visionary and Founder of AlcovePro. He has spent the last 30 years at the cutting edge of digital video and cinematography. His priorities have shifted in the past few months like many business owners and members in the community to solving local PPE issues.

Alan Teitel donating 500 masks to the Port Washington Police dept. He has also made donations to Nassau county PD and the Village of Manorhaven to protect election volunteers. Alan Teitel donating childrens N95 masks to the Port Washington Fire Dept to help protect the kids during transport.

Teitel wants to help those on the frontlines of the war on the Coronavirus. "I have been very fortunate to have made amazing connections throughout my career," remarks Teitel. I want to help others during this time so I have decided to launch a national mask production business to help those on the frontlines of this Coronavirus war by reaching out to my connections.

The pandemic will be with us for many months to come, and due to the long-term need for masks, Teitel has decided to begin production of a new generation of masks. He hopes to be in full production mode by this summer.

When his equipment is up and running, he will be able to produce 10-15 million masks per month. The type of mask will be surgical washable masks for first responders, teachers and children.

Teitel has been donating masks to his local first responders in Port Washington who have been there through the years for his family. "I am grateful I have the ability and know how to help my community and beyond. We all need to work together for the greater good." A unique population who Teitel also wants to protect is the children in his community. He will also be producing masks custom made for children in honor of his father's service (Maurice Teitel) to the community as a pediatrician for over 50 years.

Please reach out to Teitel for more information by going to: https://alcovepro.com/emergency-mask-production for more information about mask donations and purchasing masks. More information will be available on Teitel's social media https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-teitel-bb25988/ or by phone at (516)413-7900.

