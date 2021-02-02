Emmy® Award-Winning Journalist Paula Faris Launches New Podcast on EMF's AccessMore

"Like so many, my family and I are in a new season of life, one filled with unexpected change," said Paula Faris. "It's my hope that this podcast helps all of us find our footing…together."

Each week, Paula will be joined by friends—some old, some new—to talk about purpose, calling, fear, branching out, and the risks of pursuing dreams from their own perspective. Having refined her interviewing style after nine years with ABC News, as a co-anchor for 'Good Morning America' weekend edition, co-host for 'The View' and host of her 'Journeys of Faith' podcast talking with guests about everything from politics to entertainment to faith, Paula's conversations with big-name guests on The Paula Faris Podcast will leave listeners equipped with tangible takeaways and life lessons.

Season One guests include:

Candace Cameron Bure Ben Higgins Rachel Cruze Sadie Robertson Huff Lauren Daigle Michael Strahan Kathie Lee Gifford Maria Taylor Craig Groeschel Chris Tomlin Jenna Bush Hager And more…

"EMF and AccessMore are honored to welcome this top, trusted journalist and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster to our team," said Jim Houser, Chief Content Officer at EMF. "Paula has built her career on measured, factual reporting, while also walking out faith and grace under pressure at the network television level. Her commitment to Christ, humility and kindness on and off the mic are inspiring. We are excited to have her join the EMF family."

"In just seven months AccessMore has made a tremendous impact in the podcast space. By featuring interviews with the biggest names in culture through a lens of faith, Paula Faris's program adds a new dimension to our network," said Rahny Taylor, Director of the AccessMore Podcast Network. "This launch represents a new milestone in our desire to grow the reach and influence of this network."

Faris adds, "I can't think of a better partner than EMF and AccessMore to provide this platform to deliver listeners powerful stories that will empower and inspire all of us to live the lives we were meant for!"

The Paula Faris Podcast will be available on AccessMore, Apple, Spotify, and wherever listeners find their podcasts. To find out more about AccessMore and their network of podcasts, visit https://www.accessmore.com/.

For interview requests, please contact: Shanon Stowe, [email protected].

About Paula Faris

Most recently, Paula Faris spent nine years at ABC News, during which she was a co-anchor of 'Good Morning America's' weekend edition, co-host of 'The View' and host of the 'Journeys Of Faith' podcast. While at the network, Faris reported on everything from politics, news and entertainment to sports and faith, interviewing the likes of Hillary Clinton, Sean Spicer, Joe Biden, Tiger Woods, Reese Witherspoon, and the casts of "Star Wars" and "Avengers." Faris is the author of Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling. She and her husband John reside in South Carolina with their three children.

About Educational Media Foundation

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) began as a single, non-profit radio station in Northern California in 1982 and is now the parent company to K-LOVE and Air1—the nation's largest contemporary Christian radio networks. Broadcasting on more than 1,000 signals across all 50 states, EMF is also among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies.

EMF acquired the assets of WTA to create WTA Media, LLC (a leader in faith-based films and publishing) in 2019 and launched AccessMore (a faith-focused podcast network) in 2020. The ministry continues to expand and to create compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. With nearly 500 employees, EMF is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with offices in Franklin, Tenn., and other key markets throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit EMFbroadcasting.com.

SOURCE AccessMore

Related Links

https://www.accessmore.com

