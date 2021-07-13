EMnify Is First to Bring No-Code Automation to Cellular IoT Management

- EMnify enables no-code IoT solutions with workflow automation tool Zapier

- Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation tools to streamline processes and drive productivity

BERLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMnify, the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool Zapier, making it the first IoT CPaaS provider to offer customers no-code automation for cellular IoT management.

For IoT solution providers operating connected products globally, efficient internal processes for device deployment, troubleshooting, and support are critical. EMnify's integration with Zapier allows businesses to build trigger-based operational workflows – quickly and intuitively – using the tools that work best for them. EMnify customers can now automate IoT device and connectivity management at scale – with a few simple clicks.

PiCo, an Australian smart-retail solution provider, is among the first users of EMnify's Zapier integration. Andrew Lowe, managing partner at PiCo, commented: "Zapier has been a great help to us in managing projects globally across disparate platforms, and we have about 15 Zaps already in use. With this integration, we were able to rapidly integrate EMnify into our project management tool that manages workflows across three continents in under five minutes."

By integrating with Zapier, a leading brand in the rapidly growing no-code economy, EMnify can now connect with 3000+ systems worldwide, including top CRM, ERP, and project management platforms — without the need for specialist developers.

Using Zapier, IoT operations and support teams can select pre-defined EMnify triggers or actions and quickly combine them with their internal tools to create automated workflows, called Zaps. The combination of cellular IoT and no-code automation increases control and visibility for IoT businesses as they scale to deploy and operate thousands of devices globally. EMnify's customers can efficiently manage and stay on top of their device connectivity using the tools they already rely on – without having to switch between applications. Benefits include:

Knud Kegel, VP product, EMnify commented: "No-code is to source code what cloud was to on-premises servers. No-code tools enable a higher degree of autonomy for non-technical teams, enabling business teams to participate by automating workflows, building operational dashboards, and more, so that development teams can focus on more strategic engineering tasks. EMnify's goal is to enable everyone to contribute to the connected world, and no-code is critical to making that happen."

To empower customers with more tailored workflows that streamline IoT operations on a global scale, EMnify is working to expand its set of actionable cellular IoT triggers and actions on Zapier. In the future, the company plans to integrate with an even wider range of no-code tools to bring greater automation possibilities to IoT businesses.

About PiCo

Pico is an Australian provider of RetailTech that helps physical stores be successful in a digital world. With customers across four continents, PiCo's IoT devices connect any store with a barcode scanner to the internet in minutes. PiCo helps brands, distributors, and loyalty programs connect with stores and shoppers at the point of purchase. To learn more about PiCo, please visit picolabs.co

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high-growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 2014 by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry with its cloud-native service that enables secure IoT connectivity globally – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit emnify.com

