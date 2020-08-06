emocha Partners with California Schools to Monitor Students, Faculty, and Staff in Return-to-Learn Program

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- emocha has announced partnerships with Francis Parker School, San Diego Jewish Academy, and Santa Fe Christian Schools to monitor students, faculty, and staff for symptoms of COVID-19 in a Return-to-Learn program. emocha's mobile application uses short, asynchronous virtual check-ins to identify, track, and manage symptoms. These partnerships will enable schools to launch summer camp programming and resume classes in the fall, while helping ensure that students and employees returning to campus are symptom-free.

Educational institutions across the country are facing difficult questions about how to reopen schools and bring students back into the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. emocha's platform will assist schools in positioning themselves for a safe resumption of in-person classes and activities. For younger students, parents will assist them in completing check-ins.

emocha's platform allows users to track their symptoms and temperature readings using a HIPAA-compliant mobile application. The emocha app will also provide links to school resources and display a color-coded digital badge indicating the user's return-to-learn status for entrance to campus. For visitors or users who do not have smartphones, emocha has developed an on-site kiosk and web-based check-in forms.

emocha is a leading public health and remote patient monitoring platform, serving over 300 public health departments nationwide. During the Ebola crisis, emocha's technology was leveraged to monitor all travelers who entered the State of Maryland from affected areas. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, emocha rapidly pivoted to provide a remote symptom monitoring service for exposed healthcare professionals at hospitals, a return-to-work service for businesses and employers, and a return-to-learn service for educational institutions.



"We are grateful for the opportunity to use our public health and technology expertise to help students and faculty return to campus. All of these schools have taken a diligent and conservative approach to community safety and we are honored to help support their return-to-learn strategy," says emocha CEO Sebastian Seiguer.

Guidelines from the Center for Disease Control recommend that daily symptom monitoring tools such as emocha's platform be in place before schools consider opening. The partnership between emocha and these schools is informed by public health guidance, including the CDC checklist of symptoms to be used in the mobile app, and protocols issued by the San Diego County Office of Education. emocha is proud to announce this partnership with several of California's schools to enable a safe return-to-learn for students, faculty, and staff.

emocha provides remote monitoring services for patients to monitor their health through virtual check-ins and scalable human engagement. The platform is being used by public health departments, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations across the globe to radically improve medication adherence for patients with diabetes, tuberculosis, transplant, opioid use disorder, asthma, COPD, hepatitis C, and other chronic and infectious diseases, and to monitor COVID-19 symptoms for those at risk. Since 2015, a version of emocha has been used for monitoring public health outbreaks, including Ebola and COVID-19. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

