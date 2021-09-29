Emoni Bates And Bates Management Group Partner With Agent/Attorney Raymond Brothers Of Roc Nation Sports for NIL Representation

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Raymond Brothers, Head of Basketball at Roc Nation Sports, announced a partnership with Emoni Bates and Bates Management Group (BMG), to help navigate the young phenom through NIL negotiations.

Bates, a consensus five-star recruit, Gatorade National Player of the Year winner, and the youngest high school basketball player to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, is playing for coach Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis. Since bursting onto the scene, Bates has continuously stayed atop his class ranking, a true testament to his focus, talent and BMG's management. Now, with the support of Brothers and Roc Nation Sports, Bates is poised to once again be a leader in this new NIL landscape.

"I'm excited to partner with genuine people," said Bates. "It's go time Raymond! Let's blend our opportunities and relationships."

"I am honored to share my expertise and experience as we help guide the Bates family through this new NIL environment," said Brothers. "We are excited to work with brand partners that align with Emoni's and the Bates' family ethos of hard work, perseverance and respect for all."

Brothers is recognized world-wide as a leading sports and entertainment agent and attorney, supporting athletes during and after their professional careers. Throughout his career, he has been a mentor to Immanuel Quickley, LaMelo Ball, Danny Green, Markelle Fultz, Precious Achiuwa, Zach Randolph, Caron Butler, and many more. Brothers has negotiated multi-billion dollars in contracts for his clients since becoming an agent.

Roc Nation Sports

Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, launched in spring 2013. Founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's love of sports led to the natural formation of Roc Nation Sports, supporting athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for artists in the music industry for years. Roc Nation Sports focuses on elevating athletes' careers on a global scale both on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations, and brand strategy. Roc Nation Sports' roster includes premiere athletes such as Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, LaMelo Ball, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Leonard Fournette, Danny Green, Todd Gurley, Jaire Alexander, and Ronnie Stanley.

SOURCE Roc Nation Sports