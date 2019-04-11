Emory University Launches Executive Coaching Diploma Program with Total Brain

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain announces its partnership with the Goizueta Business School, Emory University, for its new, 3-month Executive Coaching Diploma Program. The diploma candidates will assess and train on the Total Brain platform to increase their effectiveness as professional coaches through a clearer understanding of brain performance and mental health.

The executive coaching program offers senior professionals the opportunity to advance their abilities to provide high-level coaching to executives by creating opportunities to build self-awareness, manage change, and increase their overall effectiveness within organizations.

"Total Brain complements our program by offering our diploma candidates brain trainings, mindfulness exercises, and educational content to help consolidate their strengths and master limitations to optimize their effectiveness as coaches," states Dr. Rick Gilkey, Professor at the Goizueta Business School. "This is an exceptional platform that has the potential to provide actionable neuroscience-based data and practical tools to improve brain performance and mental health for executive coaches, their clients and organizations."

"The Diploma in Executive Coaching program shares our belief that mental health is a continuum with those impacted by disorders on one end, and those who are peak performing at the other end," comments Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. "Everyone moves up and down on that continuum as life events trigger our non-conscious emotions every second. Total Brain monitors one's position on that continuum and trains the specific brain capacities that will make the biggest difference for one's mental health at a given point in time. We are thrilled to be included within this dynamic program to help both their Coaching Diploma candidates and their future customers."

About Total Brain:

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and fitness platform powered by the largest standardized brain database and has over 600,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Emory Diploma in Executive Coaching Program:

Emory Executive Coaching Program , a new program offered by the Goizueta Business School (GBS), in partnership with Emory's Psychoanalytic Institute, is the product of a multidisciplinary effort funded by the GBS Innovation Fund, composed of faculty from GBS, the School of Medicine, and the College of Arts and Sciences.

