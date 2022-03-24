Emotion Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.98 Bn| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Emotion Analytics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adoreboard

Alphabet Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

InMoment Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVISO SA

SAS Institute Inc.

Sentiance NV

Tobii AB

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for emotion analytics. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the rising adoption of modern technologies will aid the growth of the emotion analytics market in North America. Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, UAE, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Emotion Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the customer experience management segment will gain considerable market share in emotion analytics. The necessity to capture crucial consumer information, which allows organizations and corporations to communicate effectively with clients and gain customer loyalty, is a major element driving this industry. Emotional data analysis enables businesses to engage with customers on an emotional level, which is critical for establishing an engaging customer experience and staying competitive. Emotion analytics is increasingly being used by businesses to gather and evaluate client emotional responses to their brands.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased demand for data-based consumer behavior management is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the emotion analytics industry. The demand for emotion analytics is being driven by the desire for better customer management across sectors and verticals. Brands can interact with customers on a personal and emotional level with emotion analytics. With the growing use of social media and other digital platforms for connecting and interacting with customers, businesses and brands want to learn more about them so they can create personalized experiences and products.

However, the accuracy of emotion analytics will be a major challenge for the emotion analytics market during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Emotion Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, UAE, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adoreboard, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVISO SA, SAS Institute Inc., Sentiance NV, and Tobii AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Application software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.1.1 Developers:

2.2.1.2 IP licensing:

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.2.1 Product research:

2.2.2.2 Product management:

2.2.2.3 Product development:

2.2.2.4 Production and packaging:

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution:

2.2.3.1 Marketing and release:

2.2.3.2 Implementation:

2.2.4 Post-selling services

2.2.4.1 Training and certification

2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Customer experience management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Customer experience management- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Customer experience management- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Sales and marketing management- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Competitive intelligence- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Public safety and law enforcement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Public safety and law enforcement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Public safety and law enforcement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for data-based customer behavior management

8.1.2 Increasing demand from media and entertainment industry

8.1.3 High demand for emotion analytics from healthcare industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Accuracy of emotion analytics

8.2.2 Facial recognition challenges

8.2.3 Privacy and security issues

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing use of emotion recognition in the automotive sector

8.3.2 Advent of emotion-sensing technology in gaming

8.3.3 Growing use of emotion analytics for screening employees

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adoreboard

Exhibit 56: Adoreboard - Overview

Exhibit 57: Adoreboard - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Adoreboard - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 59: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 InMoment Inc.

Exhibit 67: InMoment Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68: InMoment Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: InMoment Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 70: InMoment Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp..- Key news

Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NVISO SA

Exhibit 81: NVISO SA - Overview

Exhibit 82: NVISO SA - Product and service

Exhibit 83: NVISO SA - Key offerings

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 84: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 86: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sentiance NV

Exhibit 87: Sentiance NV - Overview

Exhibit 88: Sentiance NV - Product and service

Exhibit 89: Sentiance NV - Key offerings

10.12 Tobii AB

Exhibit 90: Tobii AB - Overview

Exhibit 91: Tobii AB - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Tobii AB.- Key news

Exhibit 93: Tobii AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Tobii AB - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

