Emotional Analytics Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% During 2019-2027 - Biometrics & Neuroscience Technologies are Leading the Market

The global emotional analytics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The rising adoption of Big Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are a few of the major factors driving the growth of the emotional analytics market. Emotional Analytics has grown its importance in industries including call centers, sales, and marketing among others. It is often used in call centers as a standalone application or in a customer relationship management system, which uses audio mining techniques and correlation engines to monitor caller's word and emotions.



Based on technology, Biometrics and neuroscience segment is leading the emotional analytics market as it enhances the safeguarding of the business operations. With biometric technology becoming more widespread, enterprises and governments are adopting the technology to create a secure, and fast experience for employees when logging into workplace networks and applications. The rapid adoption and application of emotional analytics are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Based on geography, the emotional analytics market is dominated by the North America region owing to its dominance to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology and Big Data analytics. North America is trailed by Europe as numerous end-user industry verticals such as defense and security agencies and government among others are rapidly adopting emotional analytics software. The increasing adoption of facial biometrics within various industries such as banking, finance, sales, and marketing among others is embarking the growth to a large extent.



Widespread application of Big Data and artificial intelligence are creating broader opportunities for emotional analytics developers. Technology companies involved in developing emotional analytics software are aggressively focusing on the development of advanced emotion detection APIs, facial biometric tools and camera-based analytics platforms among others. For instance, Beyond Verbal an Israeli start-up has developed an engine that measures a person's emotional state based on their vocal intonations. This engine is being used in various call centers and they have seen tremendous growth in their sales after the software's deployment.



Some of the leading manufacturers/developers profiled in the study include Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kairos AR, Inc., Affectiva Inc., Beyond Verbal, Eyris (Emovu), iMotions A/S, sensation.io, RealComm Global LLC, Neuromore Inc., Lightspeed LLC, Retinad Virtual Reality Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Emotional Analytics Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by Technology, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by Solutions, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.6. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by End-use vertical, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.7. Global Emotional Analytics Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Global Emotional Analytics Market Analysis

3.1. Global Emotional Analytics Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Technology, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

4.2. Artificial Intelligence

4.3. Biometrics and Neuroscience

4.4. 3D Modelling

4.5. Pattern Recognition

4.6. Records management

4.7. Others (Facial Recognition)



5. Global Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Application , 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

5.2. Customer Experience Management

5.3. Competitive Intelligence

5.4. Sales and Marketing Management



6. Global Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Type, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Solutions, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

6.2. Text

6.3. Facial

6.4. Speech

6.5. Video Analytics



7. Global Emotional Analytics Market Value, by Solutions, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. API & SDK

7.2. Mobile and Web Application

7.3. Cloud



8. Global Emotional Analytics Market Value, by End-use vertical, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Comparative Analysis

8.1.1. Emotional Analytics Market Value, by End-use vertical, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

8.2. Enterprises

8.3. Defense and Security agencies

8.4. Commercial

8.5. Industrial

8.6. Others (personal users)



9. North America Emotional Analytics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Europe Emotional Analytics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Asia-Pacific Emotional Analytics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Rest of World Emotional Analytics Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Google, Inc.

13.2. Apple, Inc.

13.3. Facebook, Inc.

13.4. Microsoft Corporation

13.5. IBM Corporation

13.6. Kairos AR Inc.

13.7. Affectiva Inc.

13.8. Beyond Verbal

13.9. Eyris (Emovu)

13.10. iMotions A/S

13.11. sensation.io

13.12. RealComm Global LLC

13.13. Neuromore Inc.

13.14. Lightspeed LLC

13.15. Retinad Virtual Reality Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9ka7x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

