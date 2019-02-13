Emphasis On Values And Culture Lands KPMG On The 2019 FORTUNE Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For List

FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For are evaluated on five key elements of a thriving corporate culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Among professional services firms, KPMG showed particularly strong results in key areas including its purpose-driven and caring culture, compensation, and respect and fairness.

With nearly 6,500 new hires in the past fiscal year, KPMG continues to add and retain top talent, growing its talent base to more than 33,000 professionals across the United States.

To see the complete 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, visit: http://fortune.com/best-companies/list.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Brandon Hatler

KPMG LLP

201-307-8637

bhatler@kpmg.com

Twitter: @KPMGUS_News

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

