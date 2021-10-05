EmphyCorp Inc. Non-Steroidal N115 Nasal Spray Completed Phase III Clinical Trial for COVID-19, Long COVID-19 (Long Haulers), and Pulmonary Fibrosis

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmphyCorp Inc. www.EmphyCorp.com, a private corporation, specializes in Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology. Their flagship product, N115, has demonstrated efficacy, with no known side effects, for all lung and sinus diseases tested including COPD, Pulmonary Fibrosis, CF, Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Rhinitis, Sinusitis, and Flu.

In 17 human clinicals (Phase I, II, III including animal safety data) submitted to the FDA, N115 produced statistically significant increases in all lung functions with the reduction in nasal and respiratory inflammation, a reduction in oxygen radicals, congestion, coughing, fatigue, and a reduction of inflammatory cytokines including IL-6, a cause of the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. N115 also increases the synthesis of nasal nitric oxide , a natural defence molecule that kills invading bacteria, fungi, and viruses to prevent and reduce the severity of infections.

Given our success in treating Pulmonary Fibrosis patients and the other respiratory diseases, our research focused on treating the symptoms in COVID-19 infected patients and in long hauler patients including: hypoxemia (low SaO 2 ), fatigue, coughing/sneezing, trouble breathing, body aches, headaches, and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

These EmphyCorp (Cellular Sciences, the research arm of EmphyCorp) Clinical Trials included:

Phase III in COVID-19 infected patients Phase III in COVID-19 Long Haulers (patients that had a COVID-19 infection and have persistent symptoms) Phase III in patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis

There are approximately 12 million Americans with COVID-19 Long Hauler Symptoms, including athletes, which are at serious risk of developing Pulmonary Fibrosis (7-10% JAMA). Conversely, patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis have an increased risk and susceptibility to COVID-19 infection, which can reach a mortality rate of 50%. Thus, N115 is poised to help protect patients from severe COVID-19 infections by improving Pulmonary Fibrosis lung function and for helping COVID-19 Long Haulers recover from this disease.

In a Phase III Clinical Trial in Miami, FL with active COVID-19 infected patients, N115 lowered viral numbers below 10,000 viral genome copies by day 6.4, vs 10.3 days as reported for untreated patients. As reported in the literature, a reduction of viral numbers from over 100,000 to below 10,000 significantly decreases transmission of the virus. N115 clinically and significantly reduced coughing/sneezing, fatigue, and increased SaO 2 levels. In a Phase III Clinical Trial in Springfield, MO and Miami, FL with COVID-19 Long Haulers, N115 clinically and significantly reduced coughing/sneezing, reduced headaches and body aches, increased SaO 2 levels, and improved breathing. In a Phase III Clinical Trial with patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis, there was a statistically and clinically significant improvement in all lung functions, compared to baseline, including an increase in FEV-1, SaO 2 , FVC, FEV-1/FVC ratios (from 52% to 86%) and a reduction in coughing and fatigue.

EmphyCorp N115 Nasal Sprays have been used to treat over 3.5 million patients globally in 200 hospitals, with no adverse events. The clinical trials and summary results have been submitted to the FDA www.Clinicaltrials.gov (# NCT04824365 and # NCT04824365) website and will be available for public viewing soon. We were also invited to submit our results in the peer reviewed prestigious European Journal of Respiratory Medicine.

Dr. Alain Martin (CEO) believes:

"Based upon the results of our three Phase III Clinical Trials, EmphyCorp Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray could be used as a safe, effective treatment to help alleviate the symptoms associated with COVID-19 infections, Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Long COVID-19 (Long Hauler) symptoms."

"Being a Non-Steroidal spray that increases nasal nitric oxide is key, because nasal steroids and other OTC nasal treatments shut down the synthesis of nasal nitric oxide, which then leads to decreased lung function and a 12%-34% increase in infections, depending upon age or underlying disease."

EmphyCorp would like to enter into a Licensing Agreement and/or Joint Venture with a pharmaceutical company or company seeking to enter the respiratory drug market, both in the U.S. and foreign countries.

Please contact Robert Millar for more information at 973-586-4421 or [email protected].

Dr. Alain Martin (7 US Drug Patents including Hypoxemia; 70+ Global Drug Patents) is the creator of our Worldwide Patented N115 Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology for COVID-19, COVID-19 Long Haulers, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Flu, and other OTC/Rx Respiratory Drugs. He also invented Advanced Neosporin, Neosporin Cold Sore Treatment, Advanced Therapy Lubriderm, Rx Rezulin (Rx Drug for Type II Diabetes), an FDA approved medium for lung and heart transplantation and Cool Mint Listerine.

