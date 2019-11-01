Empire Petroleum Announces Acquisition Of Dealer Business Of Certified Oil Company

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC ("Empire") has announced today its acquisition of 57 dealer supply contracts from Certified Oil Company ("Certified"). The Certified book of business provides considerable penetration into the State of Ohio, with concentration more specifically in the Columbus and Cleveland markets. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Empire's relationships with some of its key branded partners, including Exxon, Marathon, Sunoco and Valero.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the Certified team and we look forward to adding their dealer network to Empire," said Travis Booth, Vice President, Corporate Development, of Empire. "Empire has been successfully executing on an acquisition strategy since 2011, and this acquisition is a great addition to our overall strategy."

"For over 15 years, Certified has had the privilege to supply our valued customers in Ohio and West Virginia with top quality fuel products and related services," said Nick Lacaillade. "Like Certified, Empire is committed to delivering superior quality and service to support its dealer's success as a retailer."

About Empire Petroleum Partners

Empire Petroleum is a leading motor fuels distributor of top brands including BP, Chevron, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Marathon, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shell, Sinclair, Sunoco, Texaco, and Valero. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Empire distributes motor fuel products in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern, Southwestern and Midwestern states. For more information, visit www.empirepetroleum.com.

