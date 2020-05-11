Empire State Building and Billy Joel in Partnership With Robin Hood and iHeartMedia Turn the Bright Lights on Broadway With a New Light Show Set to Miami 2017

As part of the surprise finale to Robin Hood and iHeartMedia's "Rise Up New York!" virtual telethon, the light show was simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC. In partnership with iHeartMedia, Robin Hood, and the piano man himself, ESB debuted not only a brand new lighting spectacle but an exclusive video that viewers can now enjoy via the Building's YouTube page.

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, is amping up its efforts to provide recovery and relief to the organizations that serve the city's most vulnerable. Together with Billy Joel, ESB created the show as a call to action, to inspire those who can to donate to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives after being drastically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Empire State Building is honored to work with Billy Joel, a music icon synonymous with New York, to bring attention to Robin Hood," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.

"ESB annually lights for Robin Hood's fundraiser, and we are excited to partner with our friends at iHeartMedia to bring even more attention to the great work this organization accomplishes."

"Robin Hood's Rise Up New York! benefit was a moment to recognize the incredible resiliency of our fellow New Yorkers, who continue to come together in the fight against this pandemic, culminating in a Billy Joel performance set against the backdrop of the iconic Empire State Building flashing green for Robin Hood," said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. "It's an honor to continue our meaningful partnership with the Empire State Building to shine a light on our work and show our neighbors every night this week that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder together as we recover from this crisis."

ESB and iHeartMedia will replay the show every evening at 9:00 pm ET tonight through Friday, May 15. The song will play on iHeartMedia's Q104.3, New York's Classic Rock, and on the iHeartRadio app. Fans can also view the show on the Building's YouTube page as well as Q104.3's Facebook page. They are also encouraged to donate to Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit.

"iHeartMedia and New York's Q104.3 are proud to partner with ESB and The Robin Hood Foundation to provide the musical backdrop for the lights of ESB moving to the tunes of New York's own Billy Joel's iconic Miami 2017," said Thea Mitchem, EVP of Programming for iHeartMedia. "This is a time when all New Yorkers come together, inspire action, and lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need."

For more information about the Empire State Building, iHeartMedia, and Robin Hood, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.iHeartMedia.com, and www.robinhood.org.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com,www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, htts://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About Robin Hood

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests nearly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood's Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at https://www.robinhood.org/ and follow Robin Hood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM and WOR-AM. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

