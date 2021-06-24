Empire State Building Announces 10th Annual Photo Contest, with Grand Prize of $5k and $500 Gift Card

Smart Phone Shot , where entrants submit photos taken on their iPhone or similar;

, where entrants submit photos taken on their iPhone or similar; Observatory Views , which features the Empire State Building's iconic views taken from one of its Observatories;

, which features the Empire State Building's iconic views taken from one of its Observatories; Sunrise/Sunset , which features photos of or from the Empire State Building during the golden hours;

, which features photos of or from the Empire State Building during the golden hours; Weather Shot , which captures the building under rain, sleet, snow, or rainbow;

, which captures the building under rain, sleet, snow, or rainbow; Photoshop/Edit , which allows entrants to get creative with edits from unique backgrounds to starry night skies;

, which allows entrants to get creative with edits from unique backgrounds to starry night skies; Amateur Entry , a new category in which photo newbies show their best shots;

, a new category in which photo newbies show their best shots; ESB x City Wide , a new category for shots that show off the building surrounded by large parts of the city;

, a new category for shots that show off the building surrounded by large parts of the city; General Entry, where contestants can enter if they don't fit any of the above.

To participate, entrants must submit their photos on www.esbphotocontest.com, or via a public Instagram or Twitter account using both #ESBPhotoContest21 and #contest hashtags. Each category winner will receive a $500 check.

"As a global icon and a must-see attraction in New York, the Empire State Building is the most photographed building in the world," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We can't wait to see this year's entries from our talented visitors."

Winners will be prominently featured with credit in a window display located in the building's landmark Fifth Avenue lobby, the Observatory Experience on the Empire State Building's 80th floor, and on the Empire State Building's social channels.

Submissions must be entered by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2021. After finalists are chosen, the public is invited to vote for the grand prize and second prize winners on Instagram and Twitter, and the category winners on www.esbphotocontest.com.

Entrants must be over the age of 18 and legal residents of the United States, excluding California. For official rules and additional information about the photo contest, please visit www.esbphotocontest.com.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , "The World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. 2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn, Shutterstock, and Global Brands Group, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Category: Empire State Building

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.