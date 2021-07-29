Empire State Building Launches Pop-Up Program With New York-Based Businesses To Offer Guests ESB-Exclusive Drinks And Snacks

The Observatory's pop-up program is a partnership with New York businesses to provide exclusive ESB creations for Observatory guests. My Cookie Dealer will take residency within the Observatory on Aug. 5, 2021. The Observatory will feature a different business every four to six weeks.

My Cookie Dealer's sumptuous creations will be sold exclusively at the Empire State Building from a special 90th Anniversary cart on the building's 80th Floor. My Cookie Dealer will operate within the Observatory Experience Thursday to Sunday, from 1-6 p.m. throughout the month of August.

"We are pleased to add pop-ups at the World's Most Famous Building to celebrate 90 years with our visitors," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We will bring the authentic tastes of New York to our new $165 million Observatory Experience with unmatched 350-degree, open-air views where calories don't count. We have fun, interactive exhibits for entertainment, MERV 13 filters, ventilation, and active bi-polar ionization for visitor confidence, and now, cookies!"

Guests are encouraged to enjoy their treats with a view from the iconic 86th Floor Observatory and tag photos with #PopUpTop for the chance to be featured on ESB social channels.

Future monthly pop-ups will be announced separately and will take place in the Observatory Experience every Thursday through Sunday. Food vendors will operate from 1-6 p.m., and alcohol vendors will operate from 7:30-10 p.m.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , "The World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . 2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the Building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn, Shutterstock, and Global Brands Group, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

