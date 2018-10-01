Empire State Building's Tenants Continue to Expand

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that HNTB Corporation (HNTB), an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and contractors, has signed an expansion lease for an additional 26,782 sq. ft. on the 62nd floor of the Empire State Building. HNTB now occupies floors 56, 57, 58, and 62 – a total of 105,143 sq. ft. – at the World's Most Famous Building. Workday, Inc., an on‑demand financial management and human capital management software vendor, has also expanded by 5,280 sq. ft. to occupy the entire 49th floor, totaling 26,681 square feet.

"HNTB and Workday, represent the 144th and 145th times that tenants have expanded with us since 2013," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate for ESRT. "Empire State Building tenants enjoy the benefits of the Urban Campus which include the largest tenant-only, 15,000 sq. ft. fitness center in Manhattan, conference centers and private event space, and nine in-building dining options. At ESRT, we deliver what is most important to tenants to enable them to recruit and retain top talent and to run their businesses more efficiently and profitably."

Sven Sykes of Colliers International represented HNTB in the lease negotiations. Robert Lowe and Paige Engeldrum of Cushman & Wakefield represented Workday in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Ryan Kass and Shanae Ursini, along with Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, and Harley Dalton of JLL.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

