Empire State of Wine Now Offers Limited Edition 2018, 500 Pt Wine Curated Briefcases

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based wine retailer, Empire State of Wine is offering five exquisite international wines, rated 100/100 by acclaimed wine critic "James Suckling," including the "#1 Wine of the year 2018" Chateau Canon, St Emilion 2015 (Exclusive in the US). Nestled side by side in a padded interior within a protective stainless steel briefcase, this one of a kind gift is valued at $1,500, with only 12 available.

This Limited-Edition Briefcase includes:

Empire State of Wine's Curated Briefcase

CHATEAU CANON ST. EMILION 2015: #1 Wine of the year 2018

"This is the greatest red ever produced in Saint-Emilion, even better than the great wines of the 1950s and 1960s. Full bodied yet tight and reserved with superbly refined tannins. Electric finish. A wonder of a young wine." 100/100Pts – James Suckling

CRISTAL CHAMPAGNE 2008

"Disgorged October 2016, and will be the first Cristal to be released, ten years from harvest when it is offered in 2018. The palate is super long, pure, powerful and focused. It drives deep and taut." 100/100Pts – James Suckling

CLOS APALTA CHILE 2014

"This is the first 100-point wine from Chile. The precision and perfection here is impressive, as it always has been. A blend of Carmenere, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot." 100/100Pts – James Suckling

MARCHESI ANTINORI TOSCANA SOLAIA 2015

"Full-bodied and everything is in harmony with polished tannins that last for minutes. Purity and focus. Is it the greatest Solaia ever?" 100/100Pts – James Suckling

TAYLOR FLADGATE VINTAGE PORT 2016

"OMG. This is really the most astounding young Taylor's I have ever tasted. Full-bodied, lightly sweet, with power and intensity. So racy and focused. Yet this port has such muscle and intensity." 100/100Pts – James Suckling

For more information on Empire State of Wine, please visit www.empirestateofwine.com

MEDIA & TRADE INQUIRIES

Andrew Matthews

Foundations Marketing Group

www.fmg.nyc

amatthews@fmg.nyc

T: 212.537.9363

Related Images

empire-state-of-wines-curated.jpg

Empire State of Wine's Curated Briefcase

Related Links

Empire State of Wine

SOURCE Empire State of Wine

Related Links

https://www.empirestateofwine.com

