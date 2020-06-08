Empire State Realty Trust Renews Ernst & Young at First Stamford Place

"First Stamford Place's immediate proximity to mass transit, easy accessibility to I-95, and extensive list of on-campus amenities make it an ideal location for tenants who have employees traveling from within Connecticut and the larger tri-state area," said Jeffrey H. Newman, Senior Vice President of ESRT. "ESRT is pleased to continue our relationship with Ernst & Young."

Neil Goldmacher, Dina Deutsch and Greg Frisoli from Newmark Knight Frank represented Ernst & Young in the lease negotiations. Jeffrey H. Newman, Kimberly Zaccagnino and Kristin Dermer represented ESRT.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

