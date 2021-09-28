Empire State Realty Trust Signs Le Cafe Coffee To 250 West 57th Street

"Le Café is proud to maintain the highest standard in coffee selection with unique beans from Colombia, Ethiopia, and Brazil," said Raphael Sakr, founder and CEO of Le Café Coffee. "Passion, integrity, commitment, and outstanding quality are at the core of our brand, and we are happy to partner with a landlord like ESRT who upholds these same values."

Le Café Coffee will join notable retailers like HSBC Bank, Bank of America, AT&T, and T.J. Maxx. Located on Billionaire's Row immediately opposite Nordstrom, 250 West 57th Street has in-building access to the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle, with plenty of nearby dining, lodging, and shopping.

"Le Café is an excellent addition to our roster of retailers and will provide a nice amenity for our office tenants at 250 West 57th Street," said Fred C. Posniak, senior vice president, leasing at ESRT.

Yoel Gorjian from Winick Realty Group represented Le Café Coffee in the lease negotiation. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT, and Andrew Mandell, Richard Skulnik, Beth Rosen, and Gene Spiegelman of RIPCO.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

