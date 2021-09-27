Empire State Realty Trust Signs New Lease With American Eagle Outfitters In Prime Connecticut Retail Location

The shops at 69-97 Main Street are at the center of Westport's premier shopping district. Dual store entrances provide direct access to the premises from both Main Street and Parker Harding Plaza for guest convenience. The tenant mix at the Westport property includes Sundance, Theory, Lululemon, and Johnny Was.

"We are pleased to have full occupancy at the Westport shops with the addition of a great tenant like American Eagle," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT.

Stephen Asch of Lee & Associates represented American Eagle in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT, and Skip Lane, Carl Wunderlich, and Joe Grotto of Cushman & Wakefield.

More information about current ESRT retail opportunities can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

