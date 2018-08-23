Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes ClearView Healthcare Partners at 111 West 33rd Street

"111 West 33rd Street offers unparalleled convenience to mass transportation, the restaurants of NoMad and Broadway Plaza, and the open space of Greeley Square," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "Our recently completed new lobby, elevators and entrances designed by STUDIOS Architecture have attracted a great roster of tenants that includes Nespresso and MSG Ventures."

ClearView Healthcare Partners is a global strategy consulting firm serving the life sciences sector.

David A. Stockel of Transwestern represented ClearView Healthcare Partners in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Keith Cody of ESRT, along with Newmark Knight Frank's Neil Rubin.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE : ESRT ), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

