Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to 1359 Broadway

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that target fundamental biological pathways of cancers, has signed a new lease with ESRT for a 31,362 square foot office space at 1359 Broadway.

"At Zentalis, we are committed to ensuring our employees' safety and wellbeing, and we are thrilled our new corporate office space will provide our growing team with a healthy and productive work environment to help bring innovative cancer treatments to patients," commented Dr. Anthony Sun, chairman and chief executive officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. "As we continue to expand our Company's presence in New York City, minimizing the environmental impacts of our business remains a key priority. We look forward to moving into one of ESRT's buildings later this year, as the space is dedicated to instilling energy efficiency and sustainable practices."

With a view of the Broadway pedestrian mall and Herald Square, 1359 Broadway contains 22 stories and 455,849 rentable square feet of modern office space. Tenants enjoy a Wolfgang's Steakhouse, and a Fresh & Co. right in the building, with plenty of dining, lodging, and retailers in the immediate area. More information about the building, as well as current availabilities, can be found online.

"Now more than ever, tenants want landlords who provide industry-leading measures for healthy buildings, indoor environmental quality, sustainability and energy efficiency, all of which has been our focus for more than a decade," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, Real Estate, for ESRT. "Our portfolio was the first in the Americas to be certified under the WELL Health-Safety Rating and we were recently recognized for our leadership in sustainability performance with a 5 Star Rating from GRESB. We are delighted to welcome Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, whose employees will benefit from a healthy workplace environment with state-of-the-art HVAC systems, MERV-13 filters, and bi-polar ionization."

Justin Royce and Omar Sozkesen from Cushman & Wakefield represented Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided Keith Cody of ESRT.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 31, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

