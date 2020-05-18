EmpirePromos Introduces New Customized Promotional Face Mask to Protect Against COVID-19 Community Spread - Adver-Mask

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpirePromos (https://www.empirepromos.com/) recently highlighted its newest promotional product, the Adver-Mask: a highly customizable promotional mask that can be printed edge to edge with full color logo designs. The two-ply polyester and cotton-material mask is for non-medical use, but was developed to help protect workers, staff, and customers from spreading and receiving pathogens as they move through the community and workplace. Each mask displays a full-bleed imprint with black or white binding, and may be printed with any business or organizational logo desired. The attractive, full-color mask is also reusable, easily cleaned via hand-washing or in a delicate machine cycle. EmpirePromos is an industry leader in bulk promotional products created to be both fully functional while showcasing corporate and organizational brands and messages.

Promotional Face Mask

"The pandemic has absolutely redefined our world in such a short period of time," said EmpirePromos President, Carol Mayer. "Companies and organizations across the globe are currently struggling to find the new normal. And unfortunately, that new paradigm involves wearing protective masks. But though we must work to keep community spread of COVID-19 down, we can do so in full solidarity with our co-workers and employers. The Adver-Mask is perfect for identifying members of the same company or organization, in addition to being a great way to promote branding, protect people, and foster solidarity all at the same time."

EmpirePromos: Customizing the Adver-Mask

Imprinting an Adver-Mask with a company brand or individualized logo is a streamlined process that EmpirePromos makes easy and simple. EmpirePromos also offers multiple imprinting methods to suit any artistic design or logo aesthetic on thousands of products.

ColorPrint: Printed with ink, color by color, ColorPrint is cost effective and a good choice for many brands and logos. AKA Silkscreen, Pad Print, Screen Print, Transfer.

About EmpirePromos.com



Based in New York City, EmpirePromos has provided first-class promotional programs and products to small, mid-sized and large companies and organizations for over 35 years. A proud member of both The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) and The Specialty Advertising Association of Greater New York (SAAGNY), EmpirePromos has a dedicated team of promotional product experts who ensure clients receive top value and unparalleled customer service throughout the entire ordering process - from customization options and virtual proofs, through samples and guaranteed on-time delivery. EmpirePromos offers literally thousands of promotional items, along with the expert logo design and adjustment assistance needed to create the perfect representation for any business or organization. Explore all that EmpirePromos has to offer at: www.EmpirePromos.com..

