Empirical Consulting Solutions Acquires OpX Partners Inc.

NARBERTH, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS), a firm that solves business challenges for clients, has acquired OpX Partners Inc. OpX Partners is a consulting firm that focuses on attacking operational inefficiencies and improving operationally-focused processes and teams within an organization.

Chris DiMascio, Principal and Founder of OpX Partners, joins ECS as an Operations Partner.

Chris Lee, ECS Founder and Managing Partner, shares his enthusiasm for this acquisition. "Chris DiMascio has considerable corporate experience – including a background in the FTSE 100 – that he brings to the ECS client base. His strategic tools and operations know-how are a valuable asset for our team. Chris' realistic approach to the review and modification of existing processes, as well as to the development of new processes, will translate to even greater success for companies that partner with ECS. We are all excited to expand our range of operational projects as we work with Chris."

DiMascio explains the value of this transaction. "ECS shares the principles I have in operating a business: the firm delivers great strategy and has the skilled pool of talent to execute it. As I like to describe, my sweet spot is at the intersection of engineering, operations, and business strategy. I am thrilled to continue the work I have been doing for several years at OpX Partners, but now I will expand the capabilities for clients with the cross-functional skillset of the ECS team."

The ECS capabilities have recently expanded and deepened as project management, operations, and finance professionals have recently joined the team. ECS is also recognized for its sales, marketing, and HR expertise and leadership.

About ECS

Empirical Consulting Solutions (ECS) helps clients become "business ready" by delivering hands-on expertise and leadership to drive growth. The seasoned members of the ECS team have decades of corporate and leadership experience across all functional areas, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, PMO, and Finance. More information: www.thinkempirical.com or 610-310-6707; follow ECS on LinkedIn.

