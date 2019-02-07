Empirisome, Portfolio of Empirically Studied Liposomal Products, is Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based health company Empirisome™ recently added a full product line to its B2B offerings. Empirisome's new line is a portfolio of empirically studied liposomal products backed by clinical data and proven-market presence.

Previously distributed solely by Empirical Labs, all of the Empirisome products were primarily designed and formulated by the Empirisome development team.

A few of the dozens of formulas, which were developed for Empirical Labs, include:

Liposomal Vitamin C

Liposomal Glutathione

Liposomal Curcumin with resveratrol

Liposomal B12/Folate

Liposomal Vitamin D

This IP portfolio includes many custom products that range from simple single ingredients such as CBD/hemp to more advanced products with multiple ingredients. High volume packaging is also available.

"Dr. Blair developed this cutting-edge science," said Kelly Goyen, founder of Empirical Labs. Many of the formulas in the portfolio have earned praise from the science and supplement industries including Empirical Labs' Liposomal Curcumin with Resveratrol, which placed in the top five at the 2014 SupplySide CPG Editor's Choice Awards.

"We are now ready to produce Empirisome liposomal formulas as a part of our Empirisome portfolio or provide them to an interested party to manufacture in their facility," said Dr. Blair, founder of Empirisome. "We have the ability to not only manufacture these as well as other custom formulas for third-party companies, but we can provide a full out-of-the-box solution to your businesses, from developing quality control processes to FDA and GMP compliance in a matter of months to licensing the technology.

"We have success stories where we provided the same technology to Empirical Labs, but they also needed help with their facility. Our efforts took the company to FDA cGMP compliance in three months and cGMP certification within one year and were instrumental in the setup and design of their entire liposomal production facility as well as developing the Empirisome technology. This allowed them to start manufacturing saleable liposomal products at scale which they were unable to do before."

In February 2019, Empirisome is releasing "beyond liposomal technology," clinical data that will be available to the public.

For more information about Empirisome and its B2B licensing opportunities, visit Empirisome.com.

About Empirisome

Empirisome was founded to provide liposomal manufacturing and licensing support.

In early 2015, Empirisome vertically integrated with its sister company to provide B2B private label manufacturing for custom liposomal products, vitamin supplements, herbal extracts and energy/nutrition drinks. Empirisome's proprietary method does not require high pressures, high temperatures or toxic synthetic chemicals.

The Empirisome team has formulated upwards of 100 unique liposomal formulas that have successfully been brought to market by some of the largest brands in the world. Several of the team's formulas have been internationally recognized and awarded by the science and supplement industries.

Empirisome and its team continue to perform clinical trials with various high-impact medical doctors around the world; this research shows how natural products, when properly delivered, are critical to maximizing health.

Rebecca Ellington

rebecca@oldtownmedia.com

970.568.5250

Related Links

Empirisome

SOURCE Empirisome

Related Links

http://www.Empirisome.com

