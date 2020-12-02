EmpiRx Health Designates Alisia Gill as Chief People Officer

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is pleased to announce Alisia Gill has joined as the company's new chief people officer. Gill is charged with all facets of the organization's talent management and workforce optimization strategy, with the goal of driving a culture that embodies empathy, equity and belonging as the company continues its trajectory as the fastest growing PBM.

In 2020, EmpiRx Health was recognized as a Great Place to Work® in the U.S. National Employee Engagement Study . A key component for its strong scores is the company's talent strategy that centers on diversity, equity and inclusion, resulting in more than 60% female representation in leadership and across the organization. EmpiRx Health understands that a culture of belonging that supports different perspectives at all levels is essential for a thriving team, and ultimately high-growth and innovation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Alisia Gill to the EmpiRx Health team, as we continue to build on a strong foundation of diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "As a high-growth and people-first organization, it is critical that our talent management strategies deliberately embody our values. Our organizational culture should be reflected in everything we do - from interactions with our clients and the patients we serve to how we treat our employees. Alisia is an exceptional leader, and we welcome her expertise in reimagining the sense of belonging at work, as we strive to amplify our values in everything we do."

Gill brings extensive experience driving optimization strategies at highly complex organizations. Her expertise spans across workforce innovation, talent development, performance improvement and building management capacity. Prior to joining EmpiRx Health, Alisia served as the first-ever Chief People Officer at an NYC government agency. This followed a nearly 20-year career at IBM where she held a variety of global roles focused on engagement, culture, strategy, performance and analytics.

"I am excited to join the EmpiRx Health team," said Gill. "The company has been very vocal about its intent and effective in its actions to create a culture of empathy, belonging and equity. It is imperative that we continue to develop this strong culture and adopt innovative workforce management and engagement strategies to attract and retain top talent. Together, we'll create a scalable, equitable and rewarding work environment, and solidify the company's position as an employer of choice in the healthcare industry."

Learn about EmpiRx Health's people-first approach and how it is shaping the future of healthcare: https://www.empirxhealth.com/

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically-focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The risk-bearing model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with an unmatched white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com

