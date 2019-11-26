EmployBridge Announces CEO Transition

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Bickes has announced his plan to retire effective January 1, 2020. Michael Miles, a current board member of EmployBridge since 2016 and accomplished industry executive, will succeed Mr. Bickes. Mr. Bickes will remain on the Board of Directors and will work closely with Mr. Miles to ensure a smooth handoff and transition.

Since 2000, EmployBridge has grown from a $220 million revenue company to become the largest light industrial staffing company in the United States with revenues over $3.2 billion. This growth was driven by the strength of branded specialty divisions serving distinct supply chain sectors, from manufacturing to logistics to transportation and more. Mr. Bickes commented, "The opportunity and timing are right for me to pass the torch to Michael, who will continue to lead EmployBridge as the leading light industrial workforce specialty staffing firm in the U.S. We have an experienced leadership team in place and talented colleagues who understand what it takes to deliver exceptional service to our customers and associates. Knowing Michael both personally and professionally for many years, I am confident that our organization is in the hands of an extremely accomplished, innovative, and growth-minded leader."

Mr. Miles has more than 25 years of experience in building, growing, and operating staffing businesses. In 1988 he co-founded Staff Management/SMX, the first company to exclusively offer vendor-on-premise staffing solutions. In 1992 Mr. Miles co-founded PeopleScout, one of the first Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) companies. Staffing Industry Analysts honored Mr. Miles with the Peter Yessne Workforce Innovator Award for his significant contributions to the staffing industry.

"The opportunity that lies ahead for our business is tremendous, and the chance to lead the EmployBridge organization is humbling and incredibly exciting," said Mr. Miles. "I share Tom's passion for continued growth and desire to deliver exceptional service to our customers and associates. EmployBridge has the team, the scale, and the expertise to continue to drive superior outcomes. I look forward to working with the EmployBridge leadership team and Board of Directors on the next phase of growth and industry-leading value differentiation."

About EmployBridge: As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of more than 400 offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

