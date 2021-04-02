EmployBridge Earns Safety Standard of Excellence from the American Staffing Association and National Safety Council

ATLANTA, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the U.S., has earned the Safety of Standard of Excellence mark from the American Staffing Association (ASA) and National Safety Council (NSC). With more than 500,000 associates placed on assignment annually, EmployBridge is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards and sharing best practices with our clients.

The Safety Standard of Excellence program was designed by the American Staffing Association and the National Safety Council to encourage staffing firms to adopt workplace safety best practices and standards and foster and measure continuous safety improvement across all industry sectors.

"The wellbeing of our associates and our client's employees is a top priority. The Safety Standard of Excellence designation is a testament to our strategic safety management system in place," said Tristano Halchak, EmployBridge, Director of Safety. "I am proud of our field and safety teams for keeping our associates safe, continually improving, and ensuring our clients can count on EmployBridge as a partner for success."

By participating in the SSE program, staffing companies, their workers and host employers can build a mutually beneficial relationship to help identify and mitigate workplace hazards and exposures, ensure clear communication between the staffing firm and host employer, and clearly delineate the safety responsibilities of each party — all intended to reduce temporary and contract employee injuries, illnesses and fatalities.

"Beyond the clear benefits of reduced costs associated with safety and compliance issues, creating a safe work environment is also critical to our ability to effectively recruit and retain skilled workers," said Michael Miles, CEO, EmployBridge. "Not all staffing companies have the same policies, resources or commitment to safety as EmployBridge. We believe continued safety in the workplace requires ongoing attention to detail and the Safety Standard of Excellence Mark demonstrates our dedication."

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Media Contact: Quiana Pinckney [email protected] 404-793-4276

SOURCE EmployBridge

Related Links

www.employbridge.com

