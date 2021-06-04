EmployBridge Hosts National JobFest 2021 - June 8-10

ATLANTA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better time to find a job! The job market is buzzing with the highest hourly pay in over 20 years. EmployBridge, the nation's largest light industrial staffing firm, is helping to meet this demand by hosting JobFest 2021, a nationwide hiring festival running June 8-10. The events will take place at hundreds of EmployBridge locations across 48 states though the company's specialty divisions including: ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, and Westaff.

The three-day hiring festival is designed as a fun way to match candidates to promising jobs available now at some of the biggest company names in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing. With demand for labor high, many employers are offering extra perks and benefits.

"Conditions have never been better for job seekers to have their pick of the best jobs and pay rates available for qualified workers," said Alex Vazquez, Vice President of EmployBridge's ResourceMFG division. "We're proud to be advocates for job seekers to help them get ahead with free skills training and certifications that can help them find better job opportunities."

But this job boom won't last forever. "People will be getting back to work as federal supplemental unemployment benefits end in the fall or are phased out earlier by states, which we're seeing; and as kids go back to school and cash gets tight closer to the holidays," Vazquez added. "If you're looking for steady work, great pay, and the chance to get ahead, now is a great time."

EmployBridge focuses on meeting the needs of its associates by ensuring workplaces are safe and that they have the life skills and job skills they need to succeed. EmployBridge was a proud recipient in 2021 of the Safety Standard of Excellence® mark awarded by the National Safety Council and the American Staffing Association. To understand these needs, the company recently completed its annual Voice of the Blue-Collar worker survey, the nation's largest survey of blue-collar workers, now in its 14th year.

Job seekers can learn more about JobFest 2021 by visiting the specific event websites for each of the EmployBridge brands:

Hot Jobs for JobFest include:

Production Associates

Warehouse Associates

Machine Operators

Call Center Representatives

Assemblers

Forklift Drivers

And more!

Featuring:

Weekly Competitive Pay

Health and Retirement Benefits

Free Job Skills Training through the Life Skills Studio

Entry-level and Experienced Job Opportunities

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 365 offices in 48 states. In 2020, EmployBridge provided more than 130 million work hours to 11,000 customers, generating more than $2.9 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 28,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

