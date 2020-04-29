EmployBridge Names Deborah Mcfarlane Chief People Officer

"We are delighted to have an executive with Deborah's credentials join the EmployBridge team to guide our people and talent initiatives," said Michael Miles, chief executive officer. "Deborah will be a great complement to our strong leadership team and her extensive human resources experience will be invaluable as we accelerate the expansion of our specialty brands."

On joining EmployBridge Mcfarlane commented, "People are not only our greatest assets, they are the catalysts that enable us to demonstrate the vital role and positive impact supply chain workers have on the industry. I am excited to be a part of an organization so committed to doing business the right way, creating value for all those we serve – our employees, temporary associates, and clients."

About Deborah Mcfarlane:

Deborah has over 20 years of experience in executive human resource roles with US-based and global operations. Most recently, Deborah served as head of human resources for HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, a $3 billion enterprise with approximately 6,000 associates across North America. During her eighteen-year tenure, she provided executive-level vision, strategy, and execution of human resource and business agendas that elevated service performance and top-line growth – she received the CEO Award for Leadership for her contributions.

Prior to joining HD Supply, Deborah served as senior human resource manager for Home Depot Canada, where she contributed as a critical business executive, trusted advisor, and change ambassador, supporting CEOs, presidents, cross-division executives, and stakeholders. Mcfarlane holds a bachelor's in arts degree from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, she will be based in EmployBridge's corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. In 2019, EmployBridge provided more than 151 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 38,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

