Employee Benefit Consulting Group (EBCG) Named to Inc. Magazine's 37th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Benefit Consulting Group (EBCG), one of the leading providers of employee benefit solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine's 37th annual "Inc. 5000," highlighting the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Each year, the Inc. 5000 list offers a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Employee Benefit Consulting Group (EBCG)

"All of us at EBCG are excited and honored to be included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said EBCG Managing Partner Mike Malouf. "We see this as external confirmation of our unwavering focus on the needs of our clients. I have to emphasize that the credit for this honor rests with the dedicated EBCG employees that serve our clients daily with comprehensive and innovative solutions to their employee benefit needs and challenges."

EBCG's leaders possess an average of 30 years' experience in carrier and consulting engagements in both domestic U.S. and global markets. The firm has seen 99.5 percent client retention and 238 percent business volume growth over the past three years. EBCG's growth rate earned the firm a ranking of #1881 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, a ranking Malouf is determined to beat in future listings.

EBCG's 2018 Inc. 5000 ranking also includes:

#1 fastest growing insurance company in Illinois

86th fastest growing company in any industry in Illinois

27th fastest growing insurance company in America

"We pride ourselves on being a unique employee benefit consulting firm completely committed to our client's needs and strategies," Malouf said. "Our goal is to provide solutions that help our clients find, reward and keep the talent they need to win in their industry segments. Our guiding principle is to align the benefit strategies we tailor to their exact business objectives. It's a mission all of our people take great pride in."

About Employee Benefit Consulting Group, LLC

EBCG is a leading employee benefits firm based in Bannockburn, Illinois, with four field offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, Dallas, Texas, and Ridgefield, Connecticut. EBCG delivers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of employee benefit needs and challenges, combining extensive benefit consulting and insurance carrier leadership experience with a commitment to transparent relationships focused on helping their clients compete. For more information about EBCG, please visit www.eebcg.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2 million in 2010 to more than 18 million today. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 List, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/index.html?cid=hmsub3.

