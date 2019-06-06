Employee Benefits Administration Company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Discusses How A Proactive Approach to Health Care Data Can Improve Employee Well-being

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits administration company, discusses how a proactive approach to health care data can improve employee well-being.

Too often, employers take a reactive approach to healthcare data and administration. Only reviewing plans every few years and making decisions solely based on cost gives an organization little to no power in making smart benefits decisions. When employers take a more proactive approach, however, they can make innovative decisions and provide benefits that address the changing needs of their workforce.

Here is how a proactive approach to health care data can improve employee well-being.

The first way a proactive approach improves employee well-being is that it allows employers to gather and analyze healthcare data. Take the time to poll or survey employees about their needs, their opinions on the current offerings, and what areas they feel need improvement. Keep these responses anonymous so that employees are inclined to give their honest feedback.

Employers can also track employee benefit usage to determine the most utilized benefits and ones that are not being used. This gives employers great insight into the types of benefits to invest in, outdated benefits to consider removing, and what types of new benefits would be most valued from the workforce.

A proactive approach lets employers also adopt new and innovative plans that meet the ever-changing needs of their employees. As young, tech-savvy employees now make up the majority of the workforce, employers have to pivot their benefits strategies to meet their needs. This means offering personalized and customized benefits, utilizing innovative technologies, and keeping up with current trends like health tracking programs and telehealth.

It's important that employers proactively build out these programs rather than wait until necessity forces their hand. Offering top-notch benefits plans is the best way to attract and retain top talent in a tightened job market, especially when companies are looking to employ younger workers who favor benefits over salary. Keeping a reactive mindset will frustrate employees, potentially causing them to leave the company because their needs are not being met.

Taking a proactive approach to healthcare data puts employers in a good place to make informed benefits decisions.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

