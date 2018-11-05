NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, provides an open enrollment checklist for brokers.

Open enrollment is here, and brokers need to have all their ducks in a row to successfully navigate their clients through this incredibly busy time. The following checklist will assist brokers in mastering the intricacies of open enrollment.

Stay ahead of compliance concerns. It is a broker's job to help clients comply with all legal and regulatory requirements. Brokers must keep on top of health care reform and be aware of future regulatory challenges and keep this information in mind before the open enrollment period begins. Prepare and deliver all pre-enrollment educational materials to clients. Hold a meeting with clients' HR personnel so they become well-versed regarding benefits options and terminology. Provide this information to clients in many mediums: flyers, fact sheets, brochures, emails, webinars, social media platforms, and mobile apps. This will ensure all generations of clients' workforces will receive—and comprehend—the information. Identify who in the client's company are "influencers" and ask them what challenges they face during the open enrollment period. Make any adjustments based on this feedback. Review past successes as well as failures that occurred during past open enrollment periods. With each client, customize communication methods for the delivery and follow-up of benefits information. During open enrollment, reward clients' employees with incentives such as gift cards and certificates as well as event tickets. Provide clients with a list of benefits-related issues they can deliver to employees to share with their family members. Offer evening and/or weekend webinars so spouses can learn about benefits options. Provide clients with ongoing support after the open enrollment period has ended. Share tips and tricks via email, websites, and social media to keep clients' employees in the know throughout the year.

