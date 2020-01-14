Employee Benefits Solutions Provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Gives Tips for Getting Gen-Z to Plan for the Future

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits solution provider, Clarity Benefit Solutions, gives tips for getting Gen-Z to plan for their future.

The workforce's youngest generation—those born after 1995—is a very different animal than millennials and Gen X/Yers. This year, Generation Z will comprise about 40 percent of all consumers, and employers need to know how to reach out to them so they will listen and take their future seriously.

First, it is important to "talk" their language. This is the first generation that has easy, immediate Internet access and the latest mobile technology. Provide clear, concise content to grab their attention, ensuring they can access it readily from their devices. This is the time to implement a technology-based HR platform, which offers online enrollment, the ability for users to access their information 24/7 from any of their devices, and artificial intelligence (AI) assistance in customizing their benefit plans.

Speaking of their devices, most Gen Zers use five screens: smartphone, desktop, laptop, tablet, and TV. Make sure to deliver content to all of them in eight seconds or less, as this is the average attention span of this generation.

Creating value for Gen Z employees will help ensure they do not job hop. They need financial incentives, rewards, and multiple opportunities for career advancement. Setting these standards is especially important as both college tuition and healthcare costs continue to climb. Equally important is establishing a positive work culture and team spirit to create a sense of camaraderie and loyalty.

Part of fostering a positive workplace environment is investing in mental health and wellness initiatives. Happy, healthy employees will not only be more productive, but stay at a job longer and look forward to planning their future. Since this generation is known as master multitaskers due to their ability to stay connected through multiple mediums, employers need to provide them with a reliable support network, so they don't get overwhelmed and burn out.

Providing this generation with resources to help them achieve financial health is the last piece of the puzzle. First, give them a quick financial assessment to determine their strengths and weaknesses. Offer classes and workshops in a variety of formats—remembering to keep the language short, concise and attention-grabbing. Automatically enroll them in retirement plans and offer them individual coaching if they still appear to be struggling.

