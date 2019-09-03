Employee celebration caps 110 years of innovative learning initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TEXAS Extended Campus (TEC) family will celebrate its 110th anniversary Sept. 27 at The University of Texas at Austin with an in-house celebration to salute the nearly 100 current employees of TEC.

Launched in 1909 as the Department of Extension to "increase the usefulness of the University to the people of Texas," TEC was proposed by then UT President Sidney E. Mezes and approved by the Board of Regents. And so, for more than a century, TEC has developed innovative programs to expand access to the university's resources and experts. Today's Extended Campus includes the following departments:

Center for Professional Education

Informal Classes

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Testing and Evaluation

Thompson Conference Center

University Extension

UT High School

"TEXAS Extended Campus is a dynamic group of programs benefiting generations of learners. Our mission is to improve lives by expanding access to education," said Jamie Southerland, interim director at TEC. "I'm proud of the work that our educators and staff do every day."

In the past year, TEC enrolled nearly 15,000 individuals in academic credit, professional education and personal enrichment programs, which serve learners ranging from high school and college students to job-seekers, mid-career professionals and retirees.

Looking forward, Southerland expects enrollment to accelerate.

"As a self-supporting unit, we work with community and industry leaders to anticipate and fill workplace needs," he said. "For our learners, college-to-career transitions, scholarship initiatives and high-demand professional credentials mean jobs, raises and better lives."

For more information, visit: https://extendedcampus.utexas.edu

About TEXAS Extended Campus

As part of The University of Texas at Austin, TEXAS Extended Campus (TEC) draws upon the multiple strengths of the University to develop and offer programs that serve working professionals and lifelong learners in Austin and across Texas. Faculty members, industry professionals and curriculum experts produce courses and programs to benefit students at the high school, college and professional levels. Courses are available on campus, online and on site.

1616 Guadalupe Street, Suite 2.408 | Austin, Texas 78701 | (512) 475-6050

http://extendedcampus.utexas.edu/

MEDIA CONTACT

Sunshine Barber

Associate Director of Marketing

T: (512) 471-8228

s.barber@austin.utexas.edu

SOURCE TEXAS Extended Campus

Related Links

https://extendedcampus.utexas.edu

