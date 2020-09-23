Employee-developed "Know & Go" Mobile App Debuts on 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Ram Trucks today announced the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will be the first FCA vehicle to feature the new Know & Go mobile app. The app, pitched by a group of FCA employees during the Company's first-ever "Pitch Night" and later developed by them, features an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicle.

"We created the Know & Go app as a way for customers to interact with and learn about their vehicles throughout their ownership lifecycle and personal experiences," said Carolina Harris, Feature Innovation Manager – FCA, and co-creator of Know & Go.

The Know & Go mobile app will be available through the customer's preferred app store. After purchasing a vehicle, customers will have the ability to download the app.

"With all of the content on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the Know & Go mobile app highlights the many new features and capabilities our customers will enjoy in a creative, exciting and engaging way," added Mimi Nguyen, Propulsion Systems Program Manager, Product Development – FCA and co-creator of Know & Go.

The Know & Go mobile app utilizes the camera on a smartphone and incorporates augmented reality to view a vehicle's feature. Simply point the camera at the part of the vehicle you wish to learn more about and the name and a description will be overlaid on the image. Know & Go allows for customers to learn about their vehicles all in one easy-to-use mobile app.

Know & Go mobile app features include:

Augmented reality discovery of features

Self-discovery of features

Push notifications of undiscovered features

Feature overview and how-to videos

Feature-specific owner's manual pages

2021 Ram 1500 TRX customers will be the first to experience this new mobile app before it's available on other vehicles of the FCA portfolio.

Pitch Night Engages Employees to Create New Connectivity and Infotainment Ideas

Borrowing from a familiar television show format, FCA's innovation teams hosted the first "Pitch Night" program in June, engaging employees in creating, developing and presenting new ideas for connectivity and infotainment. More than 500 ideas were submitted with "sky is the limit" creativity.

Online voting allowed employees to whittle down the original 500 ideas to 50 for advancement to the next round. Topic-focused leadership then picked the top 14 ideas from the remaining 50. Coaches and executive sponsors assigned to the finalists to help guide prototype development and fine-tune the "Pitch" as they prepared to present their ideas to a panel of judges, including FCA's Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley, Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart and several members of the executive leadership team.

Ultimately, the Know & Go mobile app was selected as the top winner for its originality, feasibility, viability and desirability. Since that time, Harris and Nguyen have worked with the cross-fuctional teams to bring their idea from concept to reality.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

