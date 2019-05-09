Employee Onboarding Platform Enboarder Announces Record Growth Amid Strong U.S. Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder, the leading cloud-based HR technology company that helps employers create engaging employee onboarding experiences, today announced that it has achieved a record growth rate of 100 percent during the last 12 months.

As of Q1 2019, Enboarder's corporate client portfolio includes more than 175 global companies, which is double that of the same period last year and three times its account size during Q1 2017.

Enboarder's fast growth has been driven by employers' accelerating recognition of the importance of onboarding in employee retention, engagement, and productivity. Among the company's newly added U.S. clients are category leaders such as McDonald's, Banana Republic, Verizon, Sprint, Electronic Arts, Alaska Airlines, and Eventbrite. All are relying on Enboarder's purpose-built, mobile-friendly onboarding platform to ensure a rich and consistent employee experience for each new hire.

Built using a user-friendly drag-and-drop visual interface, the Enboarder platform enables HR managers to customize and automate individual onboarding journeys and workflows for new hires, from the day they sign their offers through the first 120 days of employment. Functioning as a virtual employee engagement coach, Enboarder automatically nudges managers to check in with new hires and provide them with personalized resources to help them get prepared for the start day and thereafter. In the last 12 months, 66,799 customized onboarding workflows have been created using the Enboarder platform, which to date has facilitated more than 115,000 new hire workflows.

"Onboarding is a crucial stage in the employee life cycle for new hires to foster connections with their employers and develop a sense of belonging right off the bat," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "While legacy all-inclusive HR systems serve as a convenient single point of record, they are not designed from an employee experience perspective. That's why we created Enboarder -- to reimagine the onboarding process and put the human factor back in the way companies engage their workforces."

In the last year, Enboarder has doubled the size of its team, which is based at its global headquarters in Sydney, the company's U.S. headquarters in Austin, and an office in EMEA. The company plans to increase headcount another 100 percent in its Austin office again this year to fuel its accelerating expansion in the North America market.

About Enboarder

Enboarder is an experience-driven onboarding platform that transforms employee onboarding into an ongoing, engaging, rich and consistent experience. Enboarder provides all the tools necessary for organizations to maximize employee engagement for today's digital generation. Enboarder makes new hires feel welcome and prepared from the moment they sign their offer letter and empowers HR teams and managers to create, test and deploy beautiful communications, helping to lay the foundation for a great culture and long-term employment. Enboarder is the winner of multiple HR-tech awards and is being used by some of the largest organizations globally, including HSBC, Westpac, McDonald's, Qantas, Samsung, DXC Technology, and Canva among others. For more information, please visit: www.enboarder.com.

SOURCE Enboarder

Related Links

https://www.enboarder.com

