Employer Direct Healthcare announces partnership with Centerstone

DALLAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce its new partnership with Centerstone. On January 1, 2020, Centerstone began offering Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on quality care, lower costs, and a better member experience.

The approximately 4,300 members participating in Centerstone's health plan will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit's full-service healthcare concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures. When they choose to utilize the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, members will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from their selection of a surgeon, to scheduling appointments, transferring medical records, and even arranging travel, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating surgeon through the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, Centerstone will waive all coinsurance and deductible obligations.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare commented, "When it comes to surgical care, it's a challenge to identify and access quality care at fair prices. This was the case even before COVID-19 and was a key reason Centerstone partnered with us to help their employees and dependents. Our mandate, helping Centerstone's employees and dependents access superior quality care without undue financial burden, is even more critical in the current environment."

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge services to covered members, managing the entire process on their behalf. The SurgeryPlus™ benefit helps members identify quality providers at lower costs, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm, founded by Tom Dundon.

